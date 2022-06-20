Tully's Tails: Meet Dexter

TAMPA, Fla. — Elaina William and her husband Jeff proudly say that their dog Dexter and their cats are their children. But the story behind Dexter joining the family is strange as he found refuge from a storm right in front of Elaina’s home.

“It was in the middle of an ice storm, and my headlights happened to just hit his eyes. And I saw him, shut the gate and didn't even think twice,” explained Elaina.

Elaina Williams

The Boston Terrier was scared and really skinny Elaina recalled. But she thought a purebred like him had to be someone's pet. So she posted photos of him on Facebook and went to the Humane Society, but still, nobody showed up to get him. So Elaina and Jeff decided they wanted to adopt Dexter. However, there was just one problem.

“I did not have the money to actually purchase him. I didn't have it because they were going to charge me the full price. I did actually have to pawn some jewelry to actually adopt him,” explained Elaina.

Elaina said the jewelry was from someone she was no longer with, so parting ways with it was okay with her. As soon as Dexter became a part of the family, he formed a tight bond with Jax the cat and while his past remains a mystery, his ending up with Elena and Jeff is the only part that matters.

Elaina Williams

