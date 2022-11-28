Tully's Tails: Meet Cooper

TAMPA, Fla. — Mike St. Aubin is the security guard at the Achieva Credit Union headquarters. Right by St. Aubin's side is his second-in-command, Cooper.

Cooper was rescued from SPCA Pinellas Park and joins St. Aubin every single day at the office. Achieva encourages it, and there's even a dog park next to the building.

“Everybody comes in. They love on him. He loves them. It's just a really a stress relief,” St. Aubin said.

Cooper is not only helping St. Aubin in the office but in his personal life, too. He recently lost his other dog Ziva to cancer. St. Aubin wrote a poem in honor of her life.

“I lost my companion Ziva. On this sad day, I pray for safe travels along her way. She's running the fields with a smile on her face. Until we meet again with a loving embrace,” he recited.

Cooper seems destined for great things. Soon he'll enter canine training, becoming an even stronger asset to St. Aubin and his company.

He said Cooper has all that it takes and then some. These two are inseparable, clocking in together but never clocking out.

“So even when I go home, I still have my companion. He's my partner,” St. Aubin said.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.