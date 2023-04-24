Tully's Tails: Meet Bolt the Goat

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary is a home for farm animals of all kinds that are overcoming some serious obstacles, thanks to owner Kris Hedstrom.

“We nurse them back to health and you see them out there living their best lives. There is nothing more rewarding,” said Hedstrom.

Some of these animals need sponsors; others can actually be adopted and taken into new homes, like Bolt the goat.

Bolt was recently found running loose in Westchase. Hedstrom believes Bolt is about two, so he's still a baby. Hedstrom took him in and as he gets integrated with the rest of the herd, he’ll be ready to potentially get adopted.

Hedstrom said having a pet goat isn’t as complicated as you might think.

“They are literally so much fun and so much personality and they're so affectionate. And they're really low maintenance and easy pets to have,” explained Hedstrom.

Hedstrom added that goats are a lot like dogs but easier. However, until Bolt finds the right family, he will stay at Ladybug Farm Sanctuary, where he'll get the best care imaginable.

“There's no amount of money, there's no amount of time that we would not give to an animal to make sure that we did everything we possibly could to make that animal thrive and survive,” said Hedstrom.

Ladybug is hosting its second annual Wine and Cheese fundraiser on May 21. Tickets start at $25, and you'll be able to see all of the animals and learn more about opportunities to help at Ladybug Farm Sanctuary.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.