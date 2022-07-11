Tully's Tails: Meet Bacon Bit

TAMPA, Fla. — Janelle Miller loves Jack Russell’s, so when she first saw little BB she knew it was meant to be.

He was a surrender to the Humane Society of Brooksville. BB or Bacon Bit as she was affectionately named by a foster parent, has the heart of a champion with a real appetite for bacon.

“You know, it's one of those things where landing in the right person's lap,” explained Janelle.

Miller’s home is full of love and care, but she said obedience also takes precedence and having any dog it's important to get some training in.

“We do CPE which is canine performance events. She has three catches, which is an agility championship,” said Miller. “There are so many things to do with dogs anymore whether it's dock diving, agility, you have you have lure coursing, fast cat, all kinds of things to do.”

Janelle Miller

Miller truly hit the jackpot with this rescue and could not be happier. BB is going to keep filling up her heart and the trophy room.

