Tully's Tails: Meet Archer

TAMPA, Fla. — Archer is a Husky Akita mix. He was picked up by a kill shelter after he was found roaming in northern Florida.

From there, Pet Pal Animal Shelter took Archer in and that’s where Heidi Hugh saw him.

“I feel more glad we were able to give him a family than anything for me,” says Heidi.

So, when Heidi and her husband Dean got married in 2018, they made sure Archer was included in their big day. He helped walk his human companions down the aisle and was even included in many of their wedding photos.

“We got basically our entire immediate family from both sides to get together and archer is in the center,” says Heidi.

She added that Archer loves being a part of their family.

You can learn more about Pet Pal Animal Shelter by clicking here.

