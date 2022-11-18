Tully's Tails: Lost Pet Services

BRADENTON, Fla. — One of the most successful nonprofits in all of Manatee and Sarasota Counties is Lost Pet Services, and it's only comprised of five people that work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Patty Giarrusso has four dogs and said she’d have more, but her husband won’t allow it. Patty is now retired, but you’d never know because nine years ago, something happened that changed her life forever.

“Well, my husband left the gate open one day, and my two dogs escaped," Patty said. "I was frantic and discovered there was nothing other than Craigslist to reunite lost pets."

“It was my fault, yeah, this is how it all started," her husband Jim said.

That’s how Lost Pet Services was born. Patty thought maybe only a few hundred people would join the group, but today there are more than 44,000 members.

Her organization has helped reunite 20,000 pets with their owners. They’ve also raised more than $160,000 in medical funding.

“We collaborate with police, rescues, shelters. We don't just do one thing, we do a lot,” Patty said.

The Manatee County Chamber just named Lost Pet Services the small business of the year. Sarasota County also named them the best nonprofit.

“It’s tough to put into words. I’m speechless sometimes with what she does to help people and reunite pets,” Jim said.

It is no coincidence that all their dogs, Rambo, Sophie, Carlie, and Haley, were either surrenders or never claimed by their owners.

But Patty knows the incredible feeling of being reunited with a pet firsthand, and it’s enough to fuel this passion.

“Some days are harder than others, then the happy thing happens, then we feel better," Patty said.

Patty said Lost Pet Services doesn't turn away anybody who needs help. You can learn more about the nonprofit here.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.