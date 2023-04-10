Tully’s Tails: Ladybug Farm Sanctuary

ODESSA, Fla. — Ladybug Farm Sanctuary in Odessa is a place that proves animals can truly heal you, especially if you heal them first.

This sanctuary is where a severe spinal injury doesn’t stop a goat from walking, a Peking duck injured during a coyote attack is still able to guard her flock and a sheep with a chronic brain disease can sleep on an orthopedic bed.

And it's all possible because of Chris Hedstrom.

Hedstrom said, “99% of these animals would not be alive today if we did not take them in. How do you not want to save these animals?"

"I can’t imagine just walking away and knowing one of them is hurt or their leg is broken," she added.

Hedstrom opened Ladybug a little over three years ago.

“My husband passed away and my son went off to law school. I was living on Lake Tarpon, and I was like, 'I want a smaller house. I want to downsize.' And that backfired,” said Hedstrom.

Her initial plan was to make this a dog rescue, but that took a very ambitious turn because she couldn’t ignore how many farm animals needed to be saved.

“I can sleep at night knowing that I did everything I possibly could to make sure that the animals had a shot. If they are willing to fight, I will fight with them all the way,” said Hedstrom.

Many of the animals at Ladybug Farm Sanctuary will get healthy enough to be adopted, but others won’t.

Hedstrom even said she dips into her own pocket every month to cover expenses on the farm.

Ladybug is hosting their second annual Wine and Cheese fundraiser on May 21. Tickets start at $25, and you'll be able to see all of the animals and learn more about opportunities to help at Ladybug Farm Sanctuary.

