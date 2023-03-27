Tully's Tails: Kids and Canines Summer Camp

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Kids and Canines is once again offering a summer camp for kids, and spots fill up fast.

During each session, kids read to dogs and the dogs must lie next to them and pay attention. The whole goal of the program is to help kids who are behind in their reading, all while training dogs at the same time. It's also perfect for aspiring veterinarians.

Kelly Hodges runs Kids and Canines and tells ABC Action News that the program benefits everyone involved.

"It really is as inclusive as you can get; many of these kids will come to us with some sort of anxieties, but or they may just want to learn how to train their dogs at home, and we have those older kids that want to find jobs in the animal lover industry and our camp takes care of all those kids," explained Kelly Hodges.

You can learn more about Kids and Canines and their summer camphere.