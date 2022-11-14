Tully's Tails: Inspire Equine Assisted Center

CLEARWATER, Fla. — At the Inspire Equine Assisted Center, there's a whole cast of characters. You have Buck with his tremendous mustache and Freedom, a majestic Clydesdale. Then there is Beau, who comforted veteran Robin Piper at a time she needed it the most.

“He came around with his neck and gave me a hug and let me stay in there for an hour. He is my guy,” Piper said.

Piper is now in the Freedom Heroes and Equines program to help with physical and emotional healing. After serving 12 years in the army, Piper volunteered here to take care of the horses. Instead, she found they were taking care of her.

“They don't talk back. They don't judge. They just give love,” Piper said. “This has become my happy place. This is what gives me peace and calm.”

You can learn more about the Inspire Equine Assisted Center here.