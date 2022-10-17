Tully's Tails: Hillsborough County's Community Pet Project

The Hillsborough County Community Pet Project has a simple mission — be a guiding light through hopelessness and despair while helping people keep and care for their pets.

Organizer Rhonda Eldridge is spearheading an effort to build dog houses for people in low-income households, so they can avoid fines from animal control.

“If they can’t afford a doghouse, then they cannot afford a fine, and we don’t want dogs going to the shelter because it’s already crowded, so our goal is for people to keep their pets on their property in a safe and legal manner,” explained Eldridge.

Community Pet Project

Houses cost about $130 to make. Community Pet Project has partnered with code enforcement and Hillsborough County animal control, as well as several other organizations, to make this happen.

If you know someone who can benefit from this help, you can learn more about it here.