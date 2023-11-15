Tully’s Tails: Guide dogs have life-changing impacts on those who need them most

TAMPA, Fla. — Guide dogs go through an extensive amount of training to achieve the singular goal of helping a person with vision loss navigate their way through life.

Back inMarch, ABC Action News told you about Jessica and Sean Fitchko. The pair volunteer with Southeastern Guide Dogs to help raise dogs until they are ready to go to training.

Once a dog completes training, it goes to a recipient, like Ann Buckley. Who received another dog Sean and Jessica raised, Mickey.

“So, on September 7, 2022, Mickey and I met at Southeastern Guide Dogs. From that moment on, we have not been separated,” explained Buckley.

Buckley was diagnosed in 2009 with Macular Telangiectasia type 2, a condition that causes the loss of central vision.

“He is my eyes. He is a part of me,” said Buckley.

Mickey aids Buckley with nearly everything. He helps her cross the street, go on morning walks, run errands, and be with her son and granddaughter.

Mickey is a big reason why Buckley now has such a positive outlook on life and why she has the willingness to help others.

“Now I am a big blossom of flowers. I have just bloomed into a better person than I ever was. Then I could have ever dreamed about being,” explained Buckley.

Buckley and Mickey will be participating in the Southeastern Guide Dog’s Walk-A-Thon at Vinoy Park in March.

