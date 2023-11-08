Tully’s Tails: Dog abandoned in Ruskin needs forever home, training

RUSKIN, Fla. — Heath Bodden trapped a dog named Fred after he was abandoned in Ruskin.

Heath works with several different rescues, finding dogs forever homes after picking them up.

Fred spent some time at the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center but wasn’t adopted. So now he’s spending time with a foster.

Heath is trying to find Fred a forever home, but his case is a little more complicated. Fred needs some training but is good around people.

Most importantly, Heath needs someone to step up and make a donation so Fred can continue to receive care and some additional training.

“When you’re partly responsible for trapping a dog, you do the bonding before you see them. With his situation, I knew it wasn’t good. I gave him part of my heart. It’s always hard to ask for money, and I don’t want to, but to take a dog where a dog needs to go, it takes some funds,” explained Heath.

You can find out more information about Fred and how to help on the Tully's Tails Facebook Page.