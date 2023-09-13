Tully’s Tails: Dobby the English Bulldog is looking for his forever home

TAMPA, Fla. — Layne Gregory has been a foster for the Florida English Bulldog Rescue for almost 15 years. The latest dog she’s taken in is named Dobby, just like the Harry Potter character.

Dobby was an owner-surrender in Texas. When he was given up, he was malnourished, heartworm positive, and had mange and infections in both ears.

He's on the mend now but still needs to put on some weight. However, Gregory anticipates Dobby will be ready for adoption in as little as two months.

“He is so sweet, especially for a dog that has been neglected and not had the affection," Gregory said. "From the time he came in, he is just a really sweet-natured dog. He’s been great, no trouble."

If you have an interest in possibly bringing Dobby into your home, you can click hereto learn more.

