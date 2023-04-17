Tully’s Tails: Craft Canine Treats

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County couple is running a very resourceful dog treat business that serves the entire Tampa Bay area.

Craft Canine Treats is celebrating its five-year anniversary in 2023.

Owners Marc and Meghan Betourney said their treats are made with leftover grain from local breweries like Woven Water in Tampa Heights.

Marc works for them full-time and Woven Water donates all of the grain to their side business. From there, they use human-grade ingredients to make the product using a recipe from Meghan’s parents.

A portion of all proceeds from each sale goes to local rescues like the Polk County Bully Project.

“It’s really become a passion of ours. We love the community, craft beers and the animal rescues—and we donate back to local animal rescues,” said Meghan.

“We use recycled goods packaging the grain. When you purchase it, you’re helping an animal in need and you’re helping the environment, so it’s a win-win,” said Marc.

The biscuits come in a variety of flavors, including peanut butter, bacon and blueberry maple syrup. You can learn more about Craft Canine Treats here.

