Tully’s Tails: Chihuahuas of the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — A local group is forming lasting friendships for dogs and humans. Lynne Tonte started a meetup group called Chihuahuas of the Tampa Bay area 13 years ago and it's stronger than ever.

“I didn't realize that, in all honesty, when I started the group, how much it would change not only mine, but other people's lives. I have lifelong friends. I have people on the group that have bought homes together,” explained Tonte.

The group is for anyone who has a dog that weighs under 20 pounds. There are Shih tzus, Malteses, and even Dachshunds. The group also has events all the time, and they’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for local animal organizations over the years.

“But that’s where it really started. We wanted to give back to the community, but we wanted to have fun doing it because that was part of the group,” said Tonte.

This group sure does have fun. They have a band called Kirby and the bow girls since there is now a little boy puppy in the group. The whole experience is rewarding for Tonte, but it's truly the gift that keeps on giving.

“The friendships that the dogs have created with each other and the people. Nothing beats that,” said Tonte.

