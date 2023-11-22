Tully’s Tails: Adopting a senior pet

TAMPA, Fla. — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

The goal is to improve the adoption rate for senior pets by spreading awareness of how great they can be for you and your family.

ABC Action News introduced you last year to Lori Lynn, who adopted a 10-year-old Chihuahua. The dog, named Valentina was a surrender.

Lynn told ABC Action News she wanted to do her part to help by adopting a senior dog.

Senior animals are usually age seven or older, depending on the breed. Right now, many need a good home.

Dr. Brenton Gallas, a veterinarian with the Humane Society of Pinellas, said more people are actually looking to adopt senior animals.

He said caring for older animals is important, too, and although they may slow down a little, it is important to try and get them to exercise a little.

“Use it or lose it. Same thing in people applies to animals, so we want to make sure they are active, they are using those joints, that muscle,” said Dr. Gallas. "It’s a normal aging process to start to deteriorate."

Dr. Gallas recommended you consult with your vet about putting your senior pet on an Omega 3 supplement. He said there are plenty of other supplements for joint health and brain function on the market.

Don't forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully's Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.