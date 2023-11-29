Tully’s Tails: 2 women run successful dog-walking businesses around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Jennifer Rumel started her pet walking business, Roover Heights, 10 years ago.

It employs nine people who will walk or care for your pets while you’re away. Roover Heights serves areas all around Seminole Heights, Tampa Heights and Ybor City.

“I love managing things, being around dogs, being your own boss. Everybody is your boss, of course, but it’s so fun,” said Rumel.

Dayal Santosuosso is also an animal lover and always found herself asking to care for her friends’ pets. So when she moved to Tampa from Massachusetts, she opened South Tampa Dog Walking and Pet Sitting.

Santosuosso's business has been serving the community for the last 14 years and employs six people. She said it’s clear to her that pet walking and sitting services are needed and very important to many people.

“One in three households has a dog or a cat or something…especially in this area, and people want someone they trust to come into their home and someone who is background checked too,” said Santosuosso.

While both women have a constant flow of business, they are always accepting new clients.

