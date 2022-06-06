Tully' Tails: Meet Ace

TAMPA, Fla. — Dawn Lee Bell said she made mistakes in the past, but her Chihuahua Ace has never left her side. He was with her when she lived out of her car, and when she lost her husband. But most importantly Ace was there when she found peace.

“Very grateful. I’m a grateful, grateful person to be alive, and my dog's letting me do that,” explained Bell.

Ace is now 18 years old and battling congestive heart failure. Bell said everyday with Ace by her side is a gift.

“He's just not ready to go. He's just not ready to go. He's a happy dog,” said Bell. “It's tough thinking about it because there's so many great things about him that I will miss. It gets me a little bit upset.”

But if you've ever doubted the emotional lift and support an animal can give you just look at these two.

