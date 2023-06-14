Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano highlights organization helping seniors with pets

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano is featuring Cindy’s Pets as its organizational charity of the month for June.

The group, which delivers pet food to senior citizens in Pasco County, was founded by Dr. Missy Nurrenbrock in 2010.

Currently, they provide more than 2,000 pounds of food to over 400 pets every month.

ABC Action News Anchor James Tully spoke with Fasano, who said he started the monthly charity spotlight 10 years ago. Fasano said to date, Pasco County has given back over a million dollars.

The fundraiser is simple enough that anyone in the county can participate.

“Many people go ahead and check the box and add a little extra when they renew their automobile registration. When they visit our offices, we put our canisters at our five offices, a place where people can put their change in there. We’ve had people put up to 50 dollars in the canister,” explained Fasano.

Fasano said he expects to give Cindy’s Pets a check for around $10,000 in a few weeks. Cindy’s Pets are overjoyed by this opportunity and said it will help them tremendously.

You can find out more about Cindy’s Pets here.