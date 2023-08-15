Local rescue organization helps find kittens a forever home

TAMPA, Fla. — No cost is too high, and no condition is too severe for the rescue organization a Kitten Place. The organization has 70 fosters that take in kittens in rough shape and get them into forever homes. In the month of July, the organization helped 91 kittens find a new home.

ABC Action News recently spoke with board member Tracy Kim. She recently took in a kitten named Lonnie, who was found in a convenience store parking lot with wounds to her eye and front paw. Tracy is nursing her back to health and getting her a neurological examination because she fears Lonnie was hit by a car.

“Nobody speaks for them, and the kittens are sadly the first to be euthanized. They are kind of throwaways, and they are not to us. We do not make decisions on who lives and who dies based on how much it might cost. We do our best to fundraise and save whoever we can. We never put one life ahead of another,” said Tracy.

Tracy is a big advocate of trapping stray cats, getting them fixed and vaccinated, then being released. This helps stop the cycle of reproduction. If you feed a stray cat, Tracy said, they then become your responsibility.

