Local group looking for volunteers to help take pets to vet appointments

TAMPA, Fla. — Shelters across the area are filled with dogs and cats looking for their forever home. But there are plenty of ways you can help, and one example is by transporting shelter animals to and from vet appointments.

Compassion Kind Foundation works to rehome animals through foster and adoption programs. Volunteers like Tanya Hensel dedicate a few hours to taking dogs to their check-up appointments.

Compassion Kind is looking for more volunteers like Hensel.

“It is a service for not only the community for the animals, but we also don’t have a shelter. We rely on donations and people to transport, provide love, care, and training and learning about the animal," Hensel said. "The vets are open 8 to 5, so we need to find a way to get them here. We’d love to have people transport them not only to appointments but take walks, take them to events."

If you are interested in volunteering, click here to learn more.

