Local church keeps people and their pets together through hardship

TAMPA, Fla. — A local church in Tampa is keeping people and their pets together through hardship thanks to donations from the community.

St. Clements Episcopal Church has a pet ministry that fills up with donations from people and local businesses.

The biggest donation they receive is pet food.

Kit Ingalls from St. Clements said on the third Saturday of every month, the ministry distributes a month’s worth of pet food to people who need help. These are members of the community, and not necessarily the church, who have fallen on hard times. In many cases, this has prevented families from having to surrender their pets.

“It’s hard right now. Pet food is going through the roof in terms of prices, we can bring people and their pets into the church community, and I am just so very grateful that we’re able to do it,” explained Ingalls.

Father Andrew Hayes has a rescue Doberman himself. He said St. Clements has done a blessing of animals service for 35 years. So, the pet ministry just adds to the work the church is already doing.

“Being able to help people outside the church, being able to keep their animals instead of surrendering them, it’s just a great blessing, and the support we get from outside the church is just incredible,” said Father Hayes

St. Clements in Tampa does have a pet-friendly service at 10 a.m., the third Sunday of every month. During it, Father Hayes will offer a blessing for your pet.

Don't forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully's Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

