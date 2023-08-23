Local animal rescue looks to end animal abuse with solutions for the community

TAMPA, Fla. — The Mercy Full Project started just four years ago in Tampa. The rescue was founded by Heydi Acuna, who is the heart and soul of the group.

Acuna is originally from Bogota, Columbia, and said she has been fed up with animal abuse and the lack of solutions for it since she moved to the United States.

“So, the story behind the word is we want a place that is full of mercy towards the animals and towards the community. That’s why we call it Mercy Full project, a project full of mercy,” explained Acuna.

The Mercy Full Project does a little bit of everything in the community.

Acuna books speaking engagements to educate people on the resources that are available if they are having trouble caring for their animals. She also rents out a building that has a kennel and outdoor space to help take in strays and surrenders.

In addition, the group has a food pantry and works with vets to provide care for the animals.

“Coming from a third-world country, there are opportunities for everyone," Acuna said. "Doesn’t matter where you are from or what color you are. So when I see people are uneducated, especially with animals, why is that happening?"

The Mercy Full Project always has a need for fosters and donations. If you’d like to learn more about the Mercy Full Project, click here.

