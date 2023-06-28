Dog given less than 5% chance to walk again defies odds

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Several years ago, Brent was adopted from the Pasco County Animal Shelter. But shortly after the adoption, Brent slipped his collar and ran away.

Nancy Boyce then teamed up with Lea Haverstock, the founder of Maxx and Me Rescue. Together they assembled a team to try and find Brent.

“We searched for him frantically for like six weeks,” explained Boyce.

“Most people thought he was deceased, and I just kept saying keep the hope alive, and I was out there almost every day looking for him,” said Lea Haverstock.

Eventually, a construction worker spotted him, called the number on a flyer the team had put up, and Brent was brought home.

WFTS

But there was a big problem, he was dragging his back legs. It was assumed he got hit by a car.

Brent had surgery on his spine, but doctors doubted he’d ever be able to walk again. Vets gave him less than a 5% chance at best. But the rescue Maxx and Me believe in giving a dog every opportunity to try and live a normal life with a loving family.

“The motto for our rescue is it matters to that one. And it mattered to him, and it mattered to all the people involved,” explained Haverstock.

A team of people, including Boyce, Haverstock, and several others, made sure Brent did his physical therapy religiously. Brent went through many months of laser therapy, massage therapy, and hydrotherapy. In the end, it paid off because one day, Brent got up and started walking again. Brent is now defying the odds and is truly a miracle.

“Makes you want to cry. I love this dog so much. It makes me so happy he's got my heart,” said Boyce.

