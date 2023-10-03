CASA Pinellas offers on-site kennel to keep survivors with their pets

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Domestic violence shelters are safe places you can go with your loved ones to escape domestic violence. There should be nothing stopping you from getting away from an abusive situation, and that includes your pets. That is the driving force behind the on-site kennel at CASA Pinellas.

“At CASA, we are only of 3% of domestic violence shelters in the nation that actually have an on-site kennel,” explained Lariana Forsythe, the CEO of CASA Pinellas. Forsythe adds, “We understand when someone is ready to leave an abusive relationship if they don’t have an option for one of their family members to come with them, they are likely not to leave.”

The on-site kennel is a valuable resource for those impacted by domestic violence. Forsythe told ABC Action News that often, times pets get caught in the middle of a situation, and it is used against the victim.

“It’s important to remember domestic violence is thought of as violence, and it can escalate to violence. But there are many ways to control someone else; could be pets, kids, financial control, all sorts of things,” said Forsythe.

Any pet is welcome at CASA Pinellas, not just dogs or cats. The shelters want to do anything to keep families together and feel safe.

“She is the light of my two sons' lives; they adore her, and she’s the best dog ever. I could not imagine someone being in a position where they have to be separated from a family member like Pepper,” explained Forsythe when talking about her dog.

CASA is hosting a scavenger hunt to raise funds to support their shelter. Every $150 raised covers a week in the kennel for a survivor’s pet. The event is on October 14, and you can learn morehere.

