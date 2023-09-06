Carrollwood bistro presents unique initiative to find stray cats forever homes

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — The Feline Bistro Cat Lounge just opened in June in Carrollwood.

The partnership between owner Kim Ruiz Lozada and Cecelia Nieves with Animal Lovers Dream Rescue is simple — Nieves brings in cats from the rescue, Ruiz Lozada then puts them into the lounge, and anyone who comes into the bistro can meet them and consider adopting.

Ruiz Lozada said the bistro is tailored to more of an adult demographic. It has an elevated twist on a cat café and even has a special playlist for the felines. Both women say it's a great set-up, and is already working.

“Another adoption came as a direct result of someone coming here and really seeing the personality; when you go to other places and they are in cages, you don’t get a sense of who they are, but here they have their own lounge space, and you get a sense of what they’re going to be like when they are home with you,” explained Ruiz Lozada.

“It’s an awesome atmosphere to hang out with, but then at the same time, people can come in, lounge about and check out cats whether they are interested in adoption or not. It helps our cats with socialization and exposure,” said Nieves.

The Feline Bistro is right off of Dale Mabrey in Carrollwood. They currently have several cats that need forever homes.

Don't forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully's Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.