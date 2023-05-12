In-home cameras let pet owners keep an eye on their furry friend

TAMPA, Fla. — It's one of Earth's greatest mysteries — what do dogs do when they are home alone?

Well, thanks to in-home cameras, pet owners can see their furry friends get into all sorts of mischief. You get a front-row seat of your pet taking a dip in the pool, escaping or even getting into the garbage.

Ring's Lindsay Sheftic tells ABC Action News anchor James Tully that one way to help prevent this is to attempt to intervene.

"You can talk with your pet and tell them how much you miss them. Or you can tell them no or stop that, or I see you," explained Sheftic.

According to a Ring survey, two-thirds of dog owners reported being able to stop bad behavior by talking through the camera.

Ring

"We also found that 56% of owners said that they leave TV music or videos on while they are away. So, they get into less trouble," said Sheftic.

But that doesn't work for every dog, including James Tully's perfect angle Darcy. She got to the in-home camera package before James could even open it.

He called a dog trainer to start working with Darcy on boundaries.

Ernie Webb said if dogs get into things when you are away, it's often a sign of mental or physical needs that are not being met. One thing you can always do is take them on a long walk before you leave. A mentally enriched dog is a good dog because if they aren't, they will find ways to entertain themselves.

