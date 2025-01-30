Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce launches Leadership and Innovation Program

A new program is underway in the University, Uptown, and Temple Terrace communities to connect businesses and organizations.

The Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce is starting the Leadership and Innovation program to strengthen the business community.

More than 200 organizations are already involved and the program isn't even fully underway.

With the growth of the University and Temple Terrace communities, organizers feel having a platform to connect will help these businesses and organizations thrive.

"It'll amplify it because we're putting a broader light and brighter light on a lot of cool and innovative practices that are really being established and kind of coming right out of our backyard," explains Debbie Prescott, President & CEO of the Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce

"But when you bring everyone together, you bring these stakeholders into one room, you can get a better understanding of the skill set that we have right here in our backyard, and we can really do something to push this area forward, improve upon our local community. And everyone wins as a result," says Dr. C. Jordan Howell with CyberRx.

To get involved or find out more information about the program,click here.