Watch Now
Community

Actions

Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce launches Leadership and Innovation Program

Uptown Chamber
Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber
Uptown Chamber
Posted

A new program is underway in the University, Uptown, and Temple Terrace communities to connect businesses and organizations.

The Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce is starting the Leadership and Innovation program to strengthen the business community.

More than 200 organizations are already involved and the program isn't even fully underway.

With the growth of the University and Temple Terrace communities, organizers feel having a platform to connect will help these businesses and organizations thrive.

"It'll amplify it because we're putting a broader light and brighter light on a lot of cool and innovative practices that are really being established and kind of coming right out of our backyard," explains Debbie Prescott, President & CEO of the Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce

"But when you bring everyone together, you bring these stakeholders into one room, you can get a better understanding of the skill set that we have right here in our backyard, and we can really do something to push this area forward, improve upon our local community. And everyone wins as a result," says Dr. C. Jordan Howell with CyberRx.

To get involved or find out more information about the program,click here.

"I’ve gotten exhausted from FEMA. We’re 62 and 72 years old, and we’re on Social Security/Disability. What the hell does this country want from us?”
John King shared with ABC Action News the flooding in his Zephyrhills community - more than 3 months after Hurricane Milton.

Pasco County community remains flooded months after Milton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.