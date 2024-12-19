Pinellas County volunteers work to provide Christmas to hundreds of Seniors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — "Our objective is to find isolated seniors, typically on Medicaid, no family, no nothing, and try to get them what they need for Christmas, think Toys for Tots, but these are not toys that these seniors are asking for. They're asking for basic necessities. These folks have been forgotten for the most part, and we want them to know that the community has not forgotten about them," explains Bob Dorian, Chairman of Silver Santas.

For volunteers at Silver Santas, it's providing gifts to seniors in need in Pinellas County.

"This gentleman wants a jean jacket, which we don't have. And if we don't have something, someone will go out and actually purchase it," explains a local volunteer.

The volunteers work together to service hundreds of seniors every year.

" I am so proud to be part of this community, because once again, this year, the community has come through gangbusters in providing us what we need to take care of our seniors and then some Christmas," explains Dorian.

Click here if you'd like to help or volunteer.