Feeding Tampa Bay creates delicious recipes for its Feeding Minds school food pantry program

BRADENTON, Fla. — As Feeding Tampa Bay works hard to stock school food pantries for families in need, the donations-driven nonprofit is also getting creative with ingredients on the shelves.

As part of the Feeding Minds school pantries program, Feeding Tampa Bay is encouraging students and their families to use pantry items to make an assortment of delicious, nutritious recipes.

This week at Manatee Elementary in Bradenton, which is getting an expanded food pantry soon, Feeding Tampa Bay's Wilmarie Colon demonstrated how to make cauliflower mac and cheese.

"All of these ingredients can be found on our Feeding Minds pantry shelves," says Wilmarie, mixing cheese, pasta, cauliflower and more.

With a smile, she adds, "For those picky eaters out there, they won't even know there's cauliflower in here."

One in four children in Tampa Bay is food insecure. That means hundreds of thousands of children lack proper nutrition.

For the full list of Feeding Tampa Bay recipes, click here.

To help Feeding Tampa Bay make sure every student has nutritious meals at school and at home, click here.

