Merry Market in the Mall expands to 3 locations in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — If you're looking for an original holiday gift or to shop local this holiday season, Merry Market in the Mall is expanding.

Merry Market originally started at Countryside Mall in Clearwater, and starting this year, you can find them at Westshore Plaza and Tyrone Square.

Sixty local vendors line these stores with gifts from the heart, all made right here in Tampa Bay.

Merry Market in the Mall Countryside



Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Next to JCPenney

Merry Market in the Mall Westshore



Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Next to Macy's

Merry Market in the Mall Tyrone



Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Next to Dillard's

To find out more about the stores featured on ABC Action News or to become a vendor, click here.

Another location is scheduled to open in February 2025 at the Shops of Wiregrass, and they are currently looking for vendors.