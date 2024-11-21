New group assisting those struggling with mental health and addiction issues

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’ve been looking for a mental health therapist recently, you’ve probably encountered a shortage. But, the need for mental health support is increasing nationwide.

“What's very concerning is the fact that youth suicide rates are increasing every year. There's been a very large jump between 2007 and 2018,” said Andrea Boffice, a learning and content development specialist with Mental Health Partnerships.

She continued, “I think something between 40% to 50%, depending on which state. But most states are seeing very rapid increases in suicide deaths amongst young adults.”

Along with suicide rates rising, Boffice said suicidal ideation and behaviors in certain groups are also spiking.

“So, by race, consistently, Indigenous youth have had the highest rates of suicide deaths. But one sort of newer trend is that amongst black young adults, the suicide death rates amongst those groups are increasing fastest as well,” explained Boffice.

And there’s another group where suicides are on the rise.

“Consistently, LGBTQ youth have had higher rates of suicidal behavior and suicidal ideation than cisgender or straight youth, and that trend is, unfortunately, staying consistent as well,” said Boffice.

With the demand for mental health therapists increasing, Boffice now trains others to become “Certified Peer Specialists” and “Certified Recovery Peer Specialists.”

“Peer counselors that provide one-to-one support to people who are navigating their recovery journey, and everyone who is a peer is themselves, somebody with a mental health or substance use challenge,” explained Boffice.

She continued, “So we train those individuals with the lived experience to support others who are also navigating their recovery journey.”

Oftentimes, confiding in a peer specialist is easier than talking to a clinician.

“Sitting with someone and knowing that you're not alone in what you're going through and that the person sitting across from you really gets it. And they've been through it, and they provide that hope, and that example, sitting before you is incredibly powerful,” said Boffice.

Even in prisons, government grants are being offered for non-clinical roles in suicide prevention training for staff due to the increase in suicides.

“Young adults who have been incarcerated, especially for the first time, have significantly higher rates of suicide deaths and significantly higher risk of suicide than young adults, who are not interacting with the juvenile justice system,” explained Boffice.

If you know someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, Boffice said, just know they need support from family and friends.

“It's being listened to without judgment or fear and being accepted and not judged for their suicidal thoughts,” said Boffice.

If you would like to become a “Certified Peer Specialist” the only requirement is that you’ve been through a mental health challenge or addiction issue.

If you're in crisis, please call 988 for immediate help or call 911.