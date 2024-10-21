Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Stephanie Haile

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to impact our community.

Stephanie Haile was named the Lightning Community Hero during the game on October 17.

Haile is the founder of New Life Warehouse. The all-volunteer nonprofit provides furniture, appliances, home furnishings,

and more to families transitioning out of homelessness.

New Life Warehouse has already helped more than 2200 families.

As the Lightning Community Hero, Haile and New Life Warehouse received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil.