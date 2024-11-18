Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Amy Hull

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Amy Hull was honored as the Lightning Community Hero on November 16.

Hull is the President of the Lamplighters. It is a nonprofit that’s provided more than 2 million dollars during its 40-year history to support homeless and at-risk children at Metropolitan Ministries and Joshua House.

The Lamplighters provide academic assistance to make sure children facing housing insecurity don’t fall behind on their education.

In honor of Hull, the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated a $50,000 grant to the nonprofit to make sure their mission to help children continues.