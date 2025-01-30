Largest study on hyperbaric chambers at USF looks at possibility of TBI treatment

The world's largest clinical research trial in hyperbaric medicine is taking place on the USF Campus right now, studying its impact on Traumatic Brain Injury.

More than 400 Veterans are participating in this on-campus study.

The hyperbaric chambers are flooded with oxygen, which saturates the blood, and in turn, the oxygen can begin to support cellular respiration.

"We're doing that here at the university so that we can figure out how to help with traumatic brain injury, or if this does help with traumatic brain injury by meshing the objective quality measures like blood and the electroencephalograms, with the tests for PTSD and TBI, see if the scores get better and the blood gets better, and all those objective measures get better, and we see improvements on both sides, then we can say, Yeah, we're actually doing something," Dr. Joseph Dituri, Asst. Vice President for Veterans Clinical Research at USF said.

The study involves a group of 30 researchers, who collaborate into looking into how these chambers are impacting the body.