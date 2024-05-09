Silver Moon Drive-In keeping tradition alive for more than 75 years

LAKELAND, Fla — There are only four drive-ins left in Florida, and one of them is located in Lakeland.

The Silver Moon Drive-In has been in Lakeland since 1948.

Silver Moon is home to two screens, showing double features on each screen, and is open 7 days a week.

In 2022, the owners added laser projection to their screens, keeping up with some of the best movie theaters.

"It's fun watching folks come here for the first time, a lot of young people that have seen them in movies and haven't experienced real drive-in before to watch them come and then get the popcorn and look at the neon and take pictures. It's, it's truly rewarding just to watch that and to watch the families that have kids growing up that their parents took them to the drive in. So it's kind of a cool bit of nostalgia that they're able to go through and share with us," explains Chip Sawyer, President of Sun South Theatres.

Silver Moon Drive-In is open 7 days a week, showing some first-run movies.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for kids.

The snack bar is also open for your popcorn and snacks.

BEST WAY TO WATCH:

- Back in your car, truck, or van

- Bring some lawn chairs or even an air mattress for the back

- Enjoy the fun! Sawyer says for Barbie guests brought bubbles and pink decor!

The drive-in is also host to a weekend Flea Market Swap Shop every weekend starting at 5 a.m.