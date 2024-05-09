Shop hundreds of unique finds at the Lakeland Antique Mall

LAKELAND, Fla — Take a stop off I-4 in Lakeland and stop by one of the areas worst kept secrets— The Lakeland Antique Mall!

It's the place to be for treasure hunters, thrifters and collectors.

The Mall is more than 44,000 square feet with hundreds of vendors.

Hunt down the aisles (that appear to be neverending) because you never know what you're going to find.

From classic toys and items right from Disney World to things that are guaranteed to make you wonder.

Manager Phil Evans says, "Vintage and vintage stuff, antiques, collectibles, some modern stuff. We've got everything from dinosaur bones that are approximately a million years old to brand new items, in some cases."

The Lakeland Antique Mall is open every single day.

They also host a market on the 3rd Saturday of the Month in their parking lot.