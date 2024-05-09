Mayfaire by the Lake featuring more than 150 artists in Lakeland this weekend

LAKELAND, Fla — The Polk Museum of Art is hosting Mayfaire by the Lake this weekend in Lakeland.

The Polk Museum of Art is a free, non-profit.

Right now, they have a Norman Rockwell exhibit with 40 original paintings by Rockwell and N.C. Wyeth.

They're also going through a $6million expansion, adding more gallery and classroom space and an art laboratory.

This weekend they are hosting Mayfaire by the Lake.

More than 150 artists will line Lake Morton.

The annual event has been in Lakeland since 1971.

