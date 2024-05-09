Lakeland's Historic Polk Theatre celebrates 95 years

LAKELAND, Fla — The Historic Polk Theatre is located on South Florida Avenue. It has been here since the 1920s and remains one of only four atmospheric theatres left in the state.

The theatre is celebrating 95 years and today hosts various events, classic movies, concerts, and even weddings all year long.

Ricky Johnson with the Polk Theatre says, "It's when you look back at like how much time 95 years really is, it's just really staggering how it how long that is, and how the fact that we can in 2024 still function in, you know, with modern technology and competing with just everything else that's happening. It's really special to be a part of, and I hope, you know, we can continue that for a long time."

Fun fact: Elvis played here in the 1950s.

Tickets were just $1.75 back then!

