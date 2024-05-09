Lakeland woman known for her Best Blue Velvet Cupcakes

LAKELAND, Fla — Lakeland is home to The Best Blue Velvet Cupcakes.Owner Chequita Blake learned how to bake many years ago from her grandmother. Her claim to fame is a unique Blue Velvet Cupcake.

"Now back in the day, nobody was making red velvet cupcakes. So I started with red velvet. And then one day woke up, God started giving me a vision of the color blue. And blue is more like a silent, soft type thing. And I felt like that was a spirit thing that I had. So I came up with the blue velvet cupcake, which is a blueberry raspberry. And it just took off ever since then," explains Blake.

Blake, was serving up her cupcakes at the Lakeland Square Mall but recently moved out.

In addition to the Blue Velvet, Blake has other flavors available, too.

You can order right on her website, either homemade cupcakes or mini jars of cupcakes, too. She will delivery them right too you or you can order on DoorDash and GrubHub.