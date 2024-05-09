Lakeland is home to Hocus Pocus Comics creators

LAKELAND, Fla — How about a little Hocus Pocus here in Lakeland?

Nope, not that kind of magic.

In Lakeland, Hocus Pocusis the magical work of a local couple who brings people together through their comics and graphic novels.

Rebecca and Dwight McPherson are the impressive creators behind the Indie Publishing Company, writing and creating these themselves.

"As a writer, you want people to read your stories first and foremost. Absolutely. And that's and that's when we're gone. That's our words are left behind as our legacy to the world is in our books," explains Rebecca.

The Imaginary Voyages of Edgar Allen Poe, Houdini's Silver Dollar Misfits, and Vampire Squid Boy are just a few of their projects since starting their venture in 2017. Ask them what they do for a living, and they'll tell you, "We create magic" through reading, that is.

Their love of comics brought them together, and they hope it brings other people together, too.

"We want to write something that anyone can enjoy. And that's, that's what we love about the classic stories, because they really can, you know, thinking of the Chronicles of Narnia, right? You enjoy them as a child, but you go back and read them as an adult, and you just get, I mean, it's so layered. And that's what we're trying to do. That's what we want to do. We want we want our books to grow with our readers," explains Dwight.

The couple says they hope that kids or adults who have never liked to read find something they love in their books.

You can find them locally at the Lakeland Public Library, local bookstores, and Amazon. Teachers can find them on Ingram if they'd like to have the book in their classroom.

You can also follow their journey on Instagram.