Lakeland brings art into focus all across the city

LAKELAND, Fla — Take a walk down Lemon Street in Downtown Lakeland and stop to take in some of their sculptures.

The Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition is a public, rotating display of some of the best artwork they can find.

It features artists from all over the Country but mainly the southeast.

Beth Sherling with Lakeland Parks and Recreation says, "But what art brings to the community in general, is is an opportunity for conversation. So you know, coming out to some of our parks spaces are a great chance for a picnic and some solitude. And hopefully the spaces that are public art can also bring in an opportunity to just like when you're looking at the clouds and saying what you see. Looking at a piece of art, we actually have one right now called perspective portals and the artist talks about how looking through it you see something different than when you look away. And that's what all of our art is here for to hopefully change perspective and start conversation."

Lakeland has more than 40 pieces of art on display, from murals at recreation centers to sculptures; there's definitely something for everyone.

