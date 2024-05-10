It's a Good Morning to be in Lakeland to eat, shop and explore

"Our population has boomed"

Like much of Florida and Tampa Bay, the City of Lakeland is dealing with a growing population.

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz discussed growth in Lakeland

The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce says they're seeing more people ages 35-45 moving to the area, which is welcomed news for the Chamber.



"The growth that we have seen is that people are moving here and bringing their business ideas with them," said Lakeland Chamber CEO Amy Wiggins.

New growth in Lakeland and one non-profit is helping not just bring entrepreneurs to Lakeland but also helping them succeed.

Catapult is located near Hollis Garden on Lake Mirror and is a hub for all sorts of new business owners and innovators.

Inside, you'll find a co-working space, a full commercial kitchen, and a full maker space with a metal and wood shop and 3-D printers, creating an incubator for people to connect.

The Historic Polk Theatre is located on South Florida Avenue. It has been here since the 1920s and remains one of only four atmospheric theatres left in the state.

Lakeland is also home to the Silver Moon Drive-In, one of only four drive-in movies left in the state of Florida.

Lloyds of Lakeland has been serving the Lakeland community through its unique antique shop. Now owned by Stephen Debats, a marble collector, you'll find just about anything and everything inside. The two-story, 15,000 sq. ft. building has nearly 35 vendors selling vintage items, jewelry, and vinyl records.

In Lakeland, Hocus Pocus is the magical work of a local couple who brings people together through their comics and graphic novels. Rebecca and Dwight MacPherson are the impressive creators behind the Indie Publishing Company, writing and creating these themselves.

If you’re looking for a truly unique and special cake for your next birthday party or maybe an upcoming event there is a bakery right on Kentucky Avenue in Lakeland that can turn anything from a superhero, monster truck, or a purse into a delicious pastry.

Luis Arias started out doing makeup for scary movies, while his wife Adriana has always been a baker, so this couple decided to combine their talents into one epic business- Cake Makers. They have been making sweet success since 2018.

Take a stop off I-4 in Lakeland and stop by one of the areas worst kept secrets— The Lakeland Antique Mall!It's the place to be for treasure hunters, thrifters and collectors. The Mall is more than 44,000 square feet with hundreds of vendors.

Places to Explore

Lakeland's rich history is on display at the Lakeland Public Library.

The History and Culture Center is a newer addition to the library, featuring an exhibit on the area's ties to the railroad.

LuAnn Mims with the Lakeland Public Library Special Collections says, "So we're trying to be very inclusive and making sure that we cover a multitude of layers of our community's history. And, you know, it's, it's been very well received. And we're really thankful for all the support that we've been given developing this project."

The exhibit does rotate every few years.

Take a walk down Lemon Street in Downtown Lakeland and stop to take in some of their sculptures.

Check out the Norman Rockwell exhibit at the Polk Art Museum