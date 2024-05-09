Watch Now
Antique shop in Lakeland has been a part of the community for 50 years

Posted at 12:35 PM, May 09, 2024
LAKELAND, Fla — Lloyds of Lakeland has been serving the Lakeland community through its unique antique shop.

Now owned by Stephen Debats, a marble collector, you'll find just about anything and everything inside.

The two-story, 15,000 sq. ft. building has nearly 35 vendors selling vintage items, jewelry, and vinyl records.

"It's a telephone, record players. It's history. And a lot of times it starts to get forgotten. And what will happen is it'll spur an idea," explains Debats.

If you stop by, don't forget to head upstairs for even more antiques and say to their resident bird, Wilda.

Debats and Lloyds of Lakeland also does a live auction on their website.

