The Berkeley Food Pantry continues to serve families in Town N' Country

Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 18, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Students at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa are part of a group effort to support neighbors, students, and seniors struggling with inflation.

The Berkeley Prep Food Pantry is part of Feeding Tampa Bay's Feeding Mind program.

Feeding Minds opens pantries where the risk of food insecurity is prevalent. 

Grace Kliewer is 17 years old and is co-president of Berkeley Prep's Community Service Council. 

"When we started out we only had about 35 patrons come by consistently. Now, we're up to 60 to 65 households that come by and get food," explains Grace. 

Last year, Berkeley Prep's Food Pantry served more than 1,400 homes and provide more than 65,000 pounds of food to their neighbors in Town N' Country. 

The Pantry is open every other Saturday at 4704 Kelly Road in Tampa.

To find a pantry near you, click here.

