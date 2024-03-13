Feeding Tampa Bay teaches ABCs of nutrition and healthy eating to kids

TAMPA, Fla. — At Academy Prep Center of Tampa, many middle-schoolers know Toucan Sam. But as for the actual ingredients in Sam's Froot Loops, not so much.

That's why Tiffany Johnson is paying a visit.

"I want them to have a sense of self and understanding that their opinions matter when it comes to what they put into their bodies," said the nutrition educator with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Feeding Tampa Bay is, of course, instrumental in helping families in need put food on the table.

The nonprofit is currently teaming up with ABC Action News Givesfor the "Food for Families" campaign, which will raise money and awareness for food insecurity in Tampa Bay.

But Feeding Tampa Bay's mission is also education and knowledge — for all ages. They visit schools all over the region, using positive language to teach school-age children about nutrition and healthy choices.

For Johnson, that includes letting kids know about marketing and tricks of the commercial trade — and how labels and pictures don't always tell the whole story.

"I'm not here to preach at you," she said. "I'm here to level with you. How can we all make changes together?"

For more on Feeding Tampa Bay and the Food for Families campaign, go here.