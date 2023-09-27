ABC Action News Gives raises over $12,000 for veteran’s retreat damaged in Hurricane Idalia

RUSKIN, Fla. — Last month, following Hurricane Idalia, ABC Action News told the stories of people in our community struggling after the storm. One of the people impacted was Kelly Kowall, who runs the non-profit My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin.

My Warrior's Place is a retreat for veterans with PTSD and their families. The quiet retreat was extensively damaged after the banks of the Little Manatee River flooded during the storm.

“It's been a busy couple of weeks. Uh, it's been crazy,” said Kowall. She added, “As you can see, they've gutted everything out.”

Several of the waterfront cabins at My Warrior’s Place sustained water damage. Already, Kowall has dished out $25,000 just to tear out the moldy walls, floors, and electrical. Her dream, which was founded on a few dollars 12 years ago, is now torn down to the studs and sub-flooring.

“Everybody just loves this cottage. It was the one everyone wanted because of the screened-in porch. It was just so calming and comfortable in here,” said Kowall.

And it will be again. In the days after we aired our story, donors stepped up.

“Thankfully, we had an appliance company contact us and said what did you lose? And we told them, and they brought out appliances for us,” explained Kowall.

And then you, our ABC Action News viewers, stepped up and donated to our ABC Action News Gives Campaign and raised $12,210 to help My Warrior’s Place rebuild after Hurricane Idalia.

Kowall was in complete shock when ABC Action News anchor Jamison Uhler presented her with the check. Kowall admitted that there were thoughts of quitting. But when the community rallied around them, she knew she couldn't leave Ruskin and the place that veterans have told her saved their lives.

“When the shoe is on the other foot, you don't realize how much of a difference you're making for people you're helping until somebody comes and helps you,” said Kowall.

You can learn more about My Warrior’s Placehere.