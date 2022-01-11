Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, local law enforcement leaders prepare for Gasparilla 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2022 is just a few weeks away and while thousands of people may be gearing up for beads, beards, and boats local law enforcement is preparing for what happens behind the scenes.

During an 8 a.m. press conference on Tuesday at the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be joined by first responders, community and business partners to discuss plans for the 2022 event.

Tampa Police Interim Chief Ruban Delgado will be at the conference along with Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Colonel Thomas St. John.

There will also be representatives with City of Tampa Mobility, FBI, FDLE, USCG, FWC, Pepin Distributing, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, Hillsborough County School Board, H.A.R.T. CrackerJack Media, EventFest, and others

Online, the City of Tampa has information on the parade routes, parking, wet zones, and the extra streetcar and bus services being offered by HART throughout the season.

Using your phone, you can receive event updates and notices of traffic issues. Just text the word Gasparilla to 888777 to sign up.

Plan each event in advance. If you know where you're going to park and know your route, it can save you time.

Once you arrive, pick a meeting place so if you become separated, you have a place to meet. Text your parking location to your smartphone, with a picture of the cross-street signs as a reminder of where you parked.

If you bring a child, take a picture of your child on the day of the event on your phone. That way, if they get lost, you can send the up-to-date picture to law enforcement.