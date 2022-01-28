Plant Museum sheds light on Gasparilla's past

Take a step inside the historic Tampa Bay Hotel at the Plant Museum for a chance to look at Gasparilla's past.

Gasparilla first started in 1904 with a coronation ball at the hotel.

The museum holds the Gasparilla exhibit every year where you can see photos, the Queen's crowns and gowns, along with all kinds of pirate gear.

"I think people really appreciate seeing all the history of Gasparilla that we have here. We have the very first queen's crown from 1904 that was made the night before the coronation ceremony. We have two gowns on display that were made by Ann Lowe, who was the first well-known African American fashion designer," Lindsay Huban, Museum Relations Manager at the Plant Museum said. "These are the earliest known examples of her work. So we are so thrilled to have them and be able to display them for everyone to enjoy."

The exhibit runs through the end of February.

The Plant Museum is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays.




