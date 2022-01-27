Krewe of Sir Francis Drake builds first ADA-compliant special needs parade float in U.S. history

Pageant queen Christine Garner is used to feeling like royalty.

After all, she’s Ms. Wheelchair Florida 2019.

But Garner, who has cerebral palsy, says riding on Gasparilla’s new history-making float for people with special needs is even better than wearing a tiara.

“It means a lot when people like this accept you for who you are,” says Garner.

Gasparilla’s Krewe of Sir Francis Drake has built the first ADA-compliant special needs float in U.S. history.

“When you’re on a parade route, and you see the kids in wheelchairs stuck in the back, I don’t like that,” says krewe captain Roland Wood. “So I’m making them a superstar.”

Adds krewe president Renee Adams: “Every time we bring a child or an adult in a wheelchair on the float, I get emotional.”

The Sir Francis Drake float has a wheelchair lift, wide passageways and an ADA-compliant bathroom.